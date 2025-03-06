Celtics’ Derrick White leaves in 1st half vs. 76ers with tooth injury, returns for 2nd half

BOSTON (AP) — Derrick White infamously gave up one of his teeth in the pursuit of the Celtics’ NBA championship…

BOSTON (AP) — Derrick White infamously gave up one of his teeth in the pursuit of the Celtics’ NBA championship last season.

He was reminded of that sacrifice again during Thursday’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

White left at the 7:13 mark of the second quarter after taking an inadvertent elbow to the face while challenging Kelly Oubre Jr.’s layup. Replays showed White getting hit, grasping immediately for his mouth and then picking up a small white object off the ground.

The object, he said after the game, was a temporary four-tooth bridge he has been wearing with the plan to replace them.

“I was supposed to go in like two weeks ago. I kept pushing it off to get my permanent ones,” White said.

He paid the price for his scheduling delay.

“It’s not a pretty sight,” White said. “So, thankfully I covered it right away.”

He was escorted to the locker room with a towel over his face. The team announced just before halftime that he was probable to return in the second half, and he started the third quarter. He finished with 12 points and six assists.

He said he knew immediately what had happened on the play. And because of that he had little hesitancy in returning to the game.

“Luckily they were right there. I picked them up,” he said. “Then we went to the back and I was trying to debate how I was going to go back. Then we got some glue, I put the mouthpiece on and we were good to go.”

During the Celtics’ NBA Finals-ending Game 5 victory over Dallas White chipped one of his front teeth after getting landed on.

This latest injury came the night after White notched career highs with 41 points and nine 3-pointers in Boston’s victory over Portland.

Teammate Jayson Tatum said watching the play reinforced White’s toughness.

“Tough. Just to have to see somebody deal with the same thing over and over again,” Tatum said. “I was surprised to see him come back. But he’s a competitor, always wants to play.”

Despite his bad luck on Thursday, White said it hasn’t convinced to him wear a mouthguard going forward.

“It was kind of a weird play,” he said. “Honestly, the first one was pretty crazy. But this one wasn’t as crazy. I’ve been putting off the dentist and that’s what it was.”

