Carson Spiers becomes Reds fifth starter and Andrew Abbott will go on the injured list

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Carson Spiers will enter the season as the Cincinnati Reds’ fifth starter and Andrew Abbott will go on the injured list, manager Terry Francona announced Thursday.

Spiers has been impressive in one start and two relief appearances during spring training. The 27-year-old right-hander has allowed three earned runs and struck out 10 over 10 innings. Spiers made 22 appearances last season with 10 starts and was 5-7 with a 5.46 ERA.

Abbott was expected to be in the rotation again after he was 10-10 with a 3.72 ERA in 25 starts last season. The left-hander was shut down with a shoulder injury with six weeks left. He pitched in a minor league game last week and went three innings for the Reds on Monday.

Francona also announced right-hander Graham Ashcraft, a starter all three of his previous seasons with the Reds, will move into a relief role. Ashcraft was 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA in five starts during spring training.

