Carlsson’s late goal helps Sharks sink slumping Bruins 3-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Lucas Carlsson scored the go-ahead goal — his first of the season — with 3:23…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Lucas Carlsson scored the go-ahead goal — his first of the season — with 3:23 left in the game and the San Jose Sharks topped the Boston Bruins 3-1 on Saturday night.

William Eklund and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Alexander Georgiev made 22 saves for the Sharks.

Casey Mittelstadt scored the lone goal for Boston, which lost its fifth straight. Joonas Korpisalo had 19 saves.

Eklund’s 16th goal, which matched his career high, came at 2:13 of the second off a crossing pass from Macklin Celebrini to put San Jose up 1-0.

Boston tied it at 16:50 of the second when Mittelstadt scored off a turnover.

After Carlsson’s goal put the Sharks back up, Goodrow scored an empty-netter to seal the win.

Takeaways

Bruins: Boston’s playoffs hopes are fading after the Bruins latest loss. They have dropped 22 of their last 33 (10-18-5) since Dec. 31.

Sharks: San Jose has won two of its last four after going 7-27-4 since Dec. 5.

Key moment

Mittelstadt’s goal came at a crucial point for Boston, with the Bruins having been held scoreless for close to the first 37 minutes. Mittelstadt fired a shot past Georgiev after collecting a loose puck just outside the crease for his 13th goal.

Key stat

Sharks rookie defenseman Luca Cagnoni had an assist on Eklund’s goal for his first NHL point.

Up next

The Bruins play at Los Angeles on Sunday, and the Sharks host Toronto on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.