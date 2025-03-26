Canucks get win over Islanders

NEW YORK (AP) — Kiefer Sherwood had two goals and one assist, Thatcher Demko finished with 26 saves and the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Kiefer Sherwood had two goals and one assist, Thatcher Demko finished with 26 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the New York Islanders 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Aatu Raty, Derek Forbort and Teddy Blueger also scored for Vancouver.

Casey Cizikas and Tony DeAngelo scored for New York and Ilya Sorokin made 15 saves before getting pulled early in the third period. Marcus Hogberg had five saves in relief.

DEVILS 5, BLACKHAWKS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Luke Hughes had three assists, Jesper Bratt chipped in with two and New Jersey ended their three-game losing streak with a win over Chicago.

Nathan Bastian, Timo Meier, Ondrej Palat, Dawson Mercer and Stefan Noesen scored for the Devils. Bratt has four assists in his last three games and a career-high 84 points this season. Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves.

Nico Hischier extended his point streak to eight games with an assist on Noesen’s empty-net goal. Hischier has four goals and five assists since March 11.

