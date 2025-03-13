Canucks’ get shootout victory over Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Elias Pettersson tied it with 6:44 left and scored in the first round of a shootout,…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Elias Pettersson tied it with 6:44 left and scored in the first round of a shootout, Conor Garland added the winner in the fourth round and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Pius Suter and Jake DeBrusk also scored for Vancouver, and Kevin Lankinen stopped 20 shots. Playing their lone road game in an eight-game stretch, the Canucks rebounded from consecutive home losses — the last a 4-2 setback against Montreal on Tuesday night.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice for Calgary in a 2:03 span late in the second period and had the Flames’ lone shootout score — in the third round. Nazem Kadri also scored, and Dustin Wolf made 28 saves.

RED WINGS 7, SABRES 3

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Kane had two goals and three assists and Detroit snapped a six-game losing streak with a win over Buffalo.

Marco Kasper scored twice, and Moritz Seider, Vladimir Tarasenko and Alex DeBrincat also scored for Detroit. DeBrincat and Dylan Larkin added three assists each.

Petr Mrazek made 23 saves in his first start back with the Red Wings after being acquired from Chicago on Friday. He was selected by Detroit in the fifth round of the 2010 draft and played with the team for more than five seasons.

Josh Norris scored his first goal since being traded to the Sabres on Friday. Zach Benson and Tage Thompson also scored. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 22 shots.

UTAH 3, DUCKS 2

SALT LAKE CITY – Dylan Guenther broke a tie on a power play at 7:03 of the third period and Utah beat Anaheim.

Guenther beat goalie Ville Husso with a one-timer from the left side off a feed from defenseman Mikhail Sergachev. Guenther has a career-high 24 goals this season.

Jack McBain and Alexander Kerfoot also scored to help Utah move within two points of the second wild card in the Western Conference. Karel Vejmelka made 19 saves.

Alex Killorn and Mason McTavish scored for Anaheim, and Husso stopped 36 shots.

KRAKEN 5, CANADIENS 4, OT

SEATTLE (AP) — Brandon Mountour had the fastest goal in NHL overtime history, scoring his second goal of the game four seconds into overtime to give Seattle a comeback victory over Montreal.

Chandler Stephenson won the faceoff, with the puck going to Montour. He streaked in on goalie Jakub Dobes and beat him with a shot to the upper-right corner. The goal matches the fastest to start any period in NHL history.

Seattle overcame two-goal deficit to tie it in the third period. Jani Nyman, making his NHL debut, scored on a power play with 9:07 left, and Matty Beniers tipped in a hard shot by Vince Dunn on a power play with 2:12 left to tie it at 4.

Montour also opened the scoring 4:14 into the game and had two assists. Eeli Tolvanan scored his career-high 19th for Seattle, and Joey Daccord made 21 saves.

Montreal scored four straight goals to take a 4-2 lead. Juraj Slafkovsky scored twice and Patrik Laine and Alex Newhook also connected. Dubes made 30 saves.

