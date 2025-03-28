Cal Raleigh hopes new deal leads to spending rest of his career with the Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh began his major league career with the Seattle Mariners. He has no interest in going…

SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh began his major league career with the Seattle Mariners. He has no interest in going anywhere else.

The 28-year-old catcher finalized a $105 million, six-year contract with Seattle this week. The deal superseded a $5.6 million, one-year agreement on Jan. 9 to avoid salary arbitration.

“This is the only place I’ve ever known,” Raleigh said Friday at a news conference formally announcing the contract. “I’m hoping this will be the only place I ever have to know.”

He then became emotional in thanking his family for helping him get to this point in his career.

Raleigh gets a $10 million signing bonus payable upon the contract’s approval by the commissioner’s office and salaries of $1 million this year, $11 million in 2027, $12 million in 2028 and $23 million in each of the following three seasons.

The Mariners went 85-77 last season and finished second in the AL West. They have posted winning records the past four seasons, but with only a playoff appearance in 2022 over that time.

“We feel good about what we’re doing organizationally, about what we’re doing here and about how this group plays together,” president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said. “We’re willing to push our resources toward keeping that group together for a long time because we feel like this team has a chance to be really good for a long time.”

Raleigh set career highs with 34 homers and 100 RBIs last year while hitting .220. He also won a Gold Glove for his work behind the plate.

He has a .218 career average with 93 homers and 251 RBIs in four seasons with the Mariners.

“I’m very grateful that (owner John) Stanton and these guys here at this table have given me this responsibility to come here and want me to lead this team,” Raleigh said. “They want me to kind of be the guy to take the reins and somebody who can help this team get to the playoffs and win a World Series. I think that’s the way I’m looking at it.”

