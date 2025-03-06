Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP2DYW: Double Your Winnings on NBA or NHL

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players will receive 10 100% profit boosts after placing that $1 wager. These boosts will double your winnings on $25 wagers on the NBA, NHL, college basketball and more.

These profit boosts are a perfect starting point for new players this weekend. It’s also worth noting that Caesars Sportsbook has readymade odds boosts on a wide range of markets every single day. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP2DYW: Bet $1, Win Profit Boosts

This is a unique offer that no other sportsbook can match. Instead of locking players into a one-time bonus, Caesars Sportsbook provides 10 different ways to win. Remember, any $1 wager will be enough to trigger this offer.

At this point, new users will have profit boosts to use on any game this week. Place a $25 wager with each boost to double your winnings. Of course, picking a winner is easier said than done in sports, but players will have 10 different chances with this promo.

How to Access Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP2DYW

It’s important to highlight that this offer is only available for first-time depositors on Caesars Sportsbook. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to get in on the action:

, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP2DYW Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to set up a new user profile.

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Place a $1 wager on the NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other sport to win 10 100% profit boosts.

Use these boosts to double your winnings on any $25 wager this weekend.

Thursday Night NBA Odds Boosts

Thursday night is going to be busy on the hardwood. There are a handful of NBA games to choose from, including a Celtics-Sixers and Lakers-Knicks TNT doubleheader. Caesars Sportsbook has a ton of odds boosts available on these NBA matchups. Here is a quick look at a few of the most intriguing options for basketball fans:

Paolo Banchero, Trae Young & Zion Williamson Each Over 24.5 Points: +360

Jayson Tatum Over 29.5 Points & Over 5.5 Assists: +220

Jimmy Butler Over 19.5 Points & Stephen Curry Over 5.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +425

Warriors, Pacers, Rockets & Knicks All Win: +700

Luka Doncic & Jalen Brunson Each Over 24.5 Points: +140

LeBron James Over 24.5 Points & Over 7.5 Assists: +225

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.