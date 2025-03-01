Burnley players refuse to shake hands with Preston’s Osmajic after racism allegation

PRESTON, England (AP) — Burnley players refused to shake hands with Preston’s Milutin Osmajic before their FA Cup game Saturday…

PRESTON, England (AP) — Burnley players refused to shake hands with Preston’s Milutin Osmajic before their FA Cup game Saturday in solidarity with teammate Hannibal Mejbri, who had claimed the Montenegro forward racially abused him in their previous match.

Mejbri had said he received “disgusting” racial abuse from Osmajic, whose team said after their second-division game on Feb. 15 that he “strongly refuted the claims.” The FA is reportedly still investigating the incident.

On Saturday, during the traditional pre-game handshakes, Burnley players ignored Osmajic, who realized what was happening and pulled back his hand.

Osmajic scored just before halftime and then taunted Burnley fans with his celebration. Preston won 3-0 to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Mejbri, a Tunisia international, was not in the squad Saturday.

Earlier this season, Osmajic was suspended for eight matches after biting an opponent during a heated match between Preston and Blackburn. Osmajic admitted to an act of violent conduct when he bit Blackburn defender Owen Beck late in the game on Sept. 22.

After Saturday’s win, Preston manager Paul Heckingbottom said he had spoken to Osmajic about “possible things that were going to be said” during the game.

“But he wanted to play. … It was, could he be professional enough to give us a performance? That was it, that’s what the conversation was about,” Heckingbottom said. “If I felt or he felt he couldn’t be professional enough, he wouldn’t have been involved.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.