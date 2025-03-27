Bundesliga resumes with Bayern and Leverkusen assessing damage after international break

BERLIN (AP) — The Bundesliga returns dented by the international break as Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen assess the toll…

Bayern is without Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano at the decisive stage of the season after both suffered knee injuries in Nations League matches. Davies tore a cruciate ligament in his right knee playing for Canada in the third-place match of the CONCACAF Nations League, while Upamecano damaged his left knee playing for France in both legs of a quarterfinal in the UEFA Nations League.

Leverkusen was concerned about the impact on Ecuador’s Piero Hincapie and Argentina’s Exequiel Palacios after their late returns from international duty before Friday’s Bundesliga match against Bochum.

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso is under pressure to start Hincapie despite his return less than 24 hours before the match because of a shortage of fit defenders. Edmond Tapsoba, Mario Hermoso and Jeanuel Belocian are all injured. Palacios was back in Leverkusen only on Wednesday.

Bayern’s Bundesliga campaign won’t be derailed by St. Pauli on Saturday nor the trip to Augsburg a week later, because it has eyes on a bigger prize on April 8 when Inter Milan visits in the Champions League.

Leverkusen, six points behind Bayern with eight rounds of the Bundesliga remaining, plays Arminia Bielefeld in the German Cup semifinals on Tuesday, offering little time for rest after the Bochum match.

A look at what else is happening in the Bundesliga this weekend:

Key matchups

— Eintracht Frankfurt hosts Stuttgart needing a win to preserve its hold on the last spot for Champions League qualification, while Stuttgart will look to build confidence after five games without a win before hosting Leipzig in the German Cup semifinals on Wednesday.

— Borussia Dortmund hosts Mainz on Saturday with their expected positions reversed. Mainz is third and pushing for Champions League qualification while Dortmund is mired in mid-table after losing its last two league games. New coach Niko Kovač is yet to coax a turnaround.

— Borussia Mönchengladbach hosts Leipzig on Saturday in a duel for European qualification.

Players to watch

— Tim Kleindienst, who has 15 goals in 25 league appearances for Gladbach, made the most of his call-up for Germany by scoring in both Nations League matches against Italy. The 29-year-old Kleindienst is a late bloomer but has thrived since helping Heidenheim to Bundesliga promotion in 2023.

— Victor Boniface made the difference for Leverkusen in the thrilling 4-3 win in Stuttgart. Leverkusen was struggling in attack without injured star Florian Wirtz until Alonso sent on the Nigeria forward to reinvigorate the team. With Wirtz still out, Boniface may have found a new role.

What they’re saying

— “The quality is there to keep on pursuing our big goals.” — Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl reacting to the injuries to Davies and Upamecano.

— “The situation is a different one. At the time there was something to decide. This time there isn’t. That’s the big difference.” — Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso on his lack of offers from rival clubs compared to this time last year.

