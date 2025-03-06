Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo says consistency of his work ethic helped him join 20,000-point club

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo believes his latest milestone should serve as a testament to his consistent…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo believes his latest milestone should serve as a testament to his consistent work ethic.

Antetokounmpo scored 32 points in a 137-107 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday to increase his career total to 20,010, becoming the 52nd player to reach that mark. The only players to score 20,000 career points at a younger age than the 30-year-old Antetokounmpo were LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain and Michael Jordan.

“I hope a lot of people see me and I represent the people who might not have it all, might not be the most talented people, but they are disciplined and they show up every night to do the right thing,” Antetokounmpo said. “No matter the outcome, they keep coming back and keep on being disciplined in their craft. I hope I can represent all those people.”

Antetokounmpo reshaped his body and transformed his game after the Bucks selected the raw and athletic 18-year-old from Greece with the 15th overall pick in the 2013 draft.

As he launched his NBA career, Antetokounmpo said he spoke with plenty of former players to ask what it takes to succeed at this level.

“They told me that the best players – the greats – never get bored,” Antetokounmpo said.

Antetokounmpo said he took that message to heart as he developed into a two-time MVP. He believes his heart, spirit and work ethic help separate him from other players.

As an example, Antetokounmpo discussed his postgame routine after the Bucks completed their most lopsided victory of the season while playing on a second straight night. He kissed his children goodnight and completed his media session before lifting weights, something he makes sure to do after every game.

“It doesn’t matter what I feel – if I feel good, bad, if I’m bored or I’m excited,” Antetokounmpo said. “If I’ve lost the game or won the game, it does not matter. I will do what’s necessary. I will do the job. I won’t negotiate with myself.”

That approach has helped Antetokounmpo become one of the most consistent superstars of his generation.

He entered Wednesday’s action ranked second in the league in scoring (30.8), sixth in rebounding (12.1) and 23rd in assists (6.0). Last season, Antetokounmpo became the first player in NBA history to average 30 points while shooting at least 60% from the floor. He’s on pace to do it again this year.

“It’s like Groundhog Day,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers said. “He does it every day, same thing. I think at times we do take it for granted. And we really shouldn’t.”

It perhaps was only fitting that Antetokounmpo reached this milestone against Dallas. Antetokounmpo began his NBA career in Milwaukee playing for Jason Kidd, who now coaches the Mavericks.

The Bucks aired a video honoring Antetokounmpo during the timeout that immediately followed him crossing the 20,000-point mark. He became the second player on Milwaukee’s roster to join the 20,000-point mark, as Damian Lillard got there last season.

Lillard noted how Antetokounmpo compiled all those points in a much different way.

“In a time where the league is shooting a lot of 3s and a lot of scorers shoot a lot of 3s, for him to be doing it mostly in the paint and at the rim and at the free throw line, that’s tough,” Lillard said. “A lot of physical buckets. He’s playing through a lot of contact consistently. So even more so for him, your body has to be able to take that. You’ve got to be able to sustain that style of play for a long period of time. It says a lot about him.”

The five players to score 20,000 points at a younger age than Antetokounmpo all went on to reach the 30,000-point mark as well.

Antetokounmpo expects to join them.

“I’ll get there, for sure, 1,000%,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m going to get there. I don’t know how I’ll do it, but I’m going to show up every single day and I’m going to do it.”

Then he clarified something about the possibility of scoring 30,000 points.

“Now, it’s not a goal of mine,” Antetokounmpo noted. “I don’t think it counts in your legacy if you score 25,000 or 27 or 30,000. I think winning counts more in your legacy and things that you leave behind.

“I think you get more respect from winning, and when people walk into the room, people acknowledge you. And I feel like as you get older, that’s what you’re chasing. When I say acknowledgement, I don’t mean from anybody. I mean from the greats, the people who’ve done it before.”

