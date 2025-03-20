Bucks’ Damian Lillard sidelined with calf injury in game against short-handed Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Damian Lillard was ruled out of the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against the Lakers in Los Angeles…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Damian Lillard was ruled out of the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against the Lakers in Los Angeles on Thursday night due to a calf injury.

The 34-year-old Lillard had initially been listed on the injury report as dealing with right groin soreness. He missed two games in December because of a right calf strain and two in February because of right hamstring soreness.

“I just know it popped up and, you know, didn’t do shoot-around today, and so we just keep moving on,” Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said during his pregame press conference.

Lillard is averaging 24.9 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds for the Bucks, who entered Thursday’s action one game behind the Indiana Pacers for fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers extended their lead with a 105-99 overtime win against Brooklyn.

Even before Lillard had been formally declared out, Rivers conceded that Bucks would be in better shape than the Lakers, who will be without their top four scorers and five of the top six.

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves were ruled out of the second game of a back-to-back because of sprained right ankles, as were key rotation players Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle) and Jarred Vanderbilt (right groin strain) following a 120-108 win over Denver on Wednesday night. LeBron James (groin) and Rui Hachimura (knee) remain out.

“I don’t know if we’re going to be the more healthier team tonight, to be honest, but (the Lakers) not having Luka and LeBron, we’re probably the more healthier team,” Rivers said.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.