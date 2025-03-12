Bruins score three in third to beat Panthers

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak had one goal and assisted on Pavel Zacha’s winner as the Boston Bruins scored three…

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak had one goal and assisted on Pavel Zacha’s winner as the Boston Bruins scored three times in the third period to overcome a two-goal deficit and beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Four days after Bruins captain Brad Marchand was traded to the Panthers, his old team beat his new one and sent the defending Stanley Cup champions to their first loss in seven games. Boston, which had lost eight of nine heading into the trade deadline, has since won back-to-back games against likely playoff teams from Florida.

The former Bruins captain was well-represented in jerseys in the crowd, including a pair of fans wearing brand new No. 63 Panthers sweaters along the glass next to the penalty box.

Dmitry Kulikov scored to snap a 46-game drought, and Mackie Samoskevich made it 2-0 early in the third period on a five-on-three power play. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 21 shots for Florida, which had won 11 of its previous 13 games.

But Boston made it 2-1 when Casey Mittelstadt, one of the team’s trade deadline acquisitions, found Pastrnak in front midway through the third. Mason Lohrei tied it with 6:09 left, and then Pastrnak fed Zacha for the winner with 3:17 left.

Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves for the Bruins.

DEVILS 5, BLUE JACKETS 3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jesper Bratt had a goal and two assists, Luke Hughes added a goal and an assist, and New Jersey beat Columbus.

Nico Hischier, Timo Meier and Paul Cotter also scored and Cody Glass had two assists to help the Devils win their second straight after losing four of five. Jacob Markstrom finished with 17 saves.

Mathieu Olivier scored twice and Kirill Marchenko also had a goal for Columbus, which has lost three of their last four. Elvis Merzlikins had 22 saves.

Hischier, Cotter and Bratt scored in New Jersey’s three-goal first period before Olivier and Marchenko scored nearly four minutes apart in the second to pull Columbus within one.

Meier pushed the lead to 4-2 with 3:11 left in the middle period, and Hughes restored the three-goal lead 26 seconds into the third.

SENATORS 5, FLYERS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored 24 seconds into the game, Michael Amadio scored the go-ahead goal and Ottawa beat Philadelphia.

Tkachuk scored on the opening shift of the game, one-timing a pass from former Flyer Claude Giroux past Ivan Fedotov for his 27th of the season and the 400th point of his NHL career.

The teams traded goals until Amadio put the Senators ahead for good with a wrist shot at 15:01 of the second period.

Jamie Drysdale and Rodrigo Abols scored for the Flyers, who lost their fifth straight game — all at home.

Anton Forsberg had 20 saves for the Senators and Fedotov finished with 19.

PENGUINS 3, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2, OT

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored 49 seconds into overtime to lift Pittsburgh past Vegas.

Vegas tied it late in regulation on a slapshot by Noah Hanifin with 6 seconds remaining.

The Golden Knights never touched the puck in the extra period. Pittsburgh controlled the faceoff and held onto it until Karlsson ripped his ninth goal of the season from just above the right circle.

Sidney Crosby scored twice for Pittsburgh, which has won two straight. The Penguins superstar now has 23 goals on the season, including five in his last five games. Tristan Jarry made 35 saves in his first home start in nearly two months.

HURRICANES 4, LIGHTNING 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis scored a short-handed goal, Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 23 shots, and Carolina beat Tampa Bay.

Jordan Martinook, Jack Roslovic and Sean Walker also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their fifth straight.

Gage Goncalves had a goal for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves. The Lightning lost for just the third time in their last 13 games.

Jarvis’ goal at 4:29 of the first period was his team-leading fourth short-handed tally of the season and one behind Florida’s Sam Reinhart for the league lead. Martinook increased the lead to 2-0 with 7:04 remaining in the second, and Roslovic converted a 2-on-1 for his 100th career goal and a 3-0 advantage with 45 seconds to go in the period.

Goncalves got the Lightning on the scoreboard at 4:38 of the third, but Walker restored the three-goal lead nearly two minutes later.

WILD 2, AVALANCHE 1, SO

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored the winner in a shootout to give Minnesota a win over Colorado.

Mats Zuccarello scored in regulation and in the shootout for the Wild, while Filip Gustavsson made 27 saves.

Joel Kiviranta scored and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 22 shots for the Avalanche, whose six-game win streak came to an end.

Zuccarello opened the shootout with a goal, and Gustavsson stoned Nathan McKinnon on the other end. After Boldy scored, Martin Necas’ rush trickled off the end of his stick to give Minnesota the win.

JETS 2, RANGERS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi scored the tiebreaking goal early in the second period, Connor Hellebuyck stopped 21 shots for his 38th win of the season, and Winnipeg beat New York.

Vladislav Namestnikov also scored and Cole Perfetti had two assists to help Winnipeg get its third win in four games.

Mika Zibanejad scored for New York, and Igor Shesterkin finished with 22 saves. The Rangers have lost four straight (0-2-2) after winning four of five.

CANADIENS 4, CANUCKS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Juraj Slafkovsky had a goal and two assists as Montreal beat struggling Vancouver.

Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield each had a goal and an assist, and Mike Matheson added an empty-netter in the final minute for the Canadiens. Sam Montembault finished with 29 saves to help Montreal win for the sixth time in eight games (6-1-1) and pull into tie with Boston and the New York Rangers, two points behind Columbus for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Filip Hronek had a goal and an assist and Elias Pettersson also scored for the Canucks. Kevin Lankinen made 23 saves.

Trailing 3-2, Vancouver pushed for the equalizer late, pulling Lankinen in favor of an extra attacker with less than two minutes left, but Montreal’s defense smothered the offensive onslaught before Matheson sent a puck into the empty net with 17 seconds to go.

CAPITALS 7, DUCKS 4

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Aliaksei Protas had the first hat trick of his NHL career, Alex Ovechkin and Pierre-Luc Dubois each had three points and Washington extended their winning streak to five, defeating Anaheim.

The game was tied at 4-all before the Capitals scored three times in the final 6:35. Nic Dowd had the go-ahead goal at 13:25. Anthony Beauvillier gave Washington some breathing room with 1:36 remaining before Protas — who has fifth multi-goal effort in his last 37 games — completed the hat trick with an empty-net goal with 17 seconds left.

Ovechkin remains nine goals from passing Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career mark of 894 but had three assists. Dubois had a goal and two assists.

Dylan Strome added a goal and Logan Thompson stopped 25 shots. Tom Wilson and Brandon Duhaime both had two assists.

KINGS 4, ISLANDERS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phillip Danault and Quinton Byfield scored in the second period and Los Angeles beat New York.

Vladislav Gavrikov and Drew Doughty also scored for the Kings, who have won three straight after losing five in a row (0-3-2). Darcy Kuemper finished with 33 saves to get his 20th win of the season.

Anders Lee scored and Ilya Sorokin had 28 saves for the Islanders, who had two goals disallowed for goalie interference. New York has lost two straight and three of the last five.

PREDATORS 3, SHARKS 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Kieffer Bellows scored his first NHL goal in nearly two years, and Nashville beat San Jose.

Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist, and Steven Stamkos also scored for Nashville, which won its fourth straight. Juuse Saros stopped 25 shots.

Patrick Giles and Collin Graf scored in the third period to tie it for San Jose, and Alexandar Georgiev had 16 saves. The Sharks have lost three straight.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.