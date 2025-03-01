Bruins captain Brad Marchand departs with upper-body injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand left Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh in the first period with an upper-body…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand left Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh in the first period with an upper-body injury.

Marchand departed after a hit by Penguins defenseman P.O Joseph at 5:56. Joseph drove Marchand into the corner and the side of his head struck the boards. No penalty was called, but Mason Lohrei scored at 6:33 to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead.

Marchand was attended to by a trainer for several minutes before he was helped from the ice.

Later in the period, Joseph took a hit in the corner from Bruins forward Mark Kastelic and left with an upper-body injury.

Marchand has 21 goals and 26 assists in 61 games in his 16th season with the Bruins.

