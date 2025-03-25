Broberg and Thomas have 4 points apiece as the Blues beat the Canadiens 6-1 for their 7th in a row

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Philip Broberg and Robert Thomas each had a goal and three assists, and the St. Louis…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Philip Broberg and Robert Thomas each had a goal and three assists, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-1 on Tuesday night to extend their active NHL-best winning streak to seven games.

Broberg recorded four points in a game for the first time. Coupled with Minnesota’s regulation home loss to Vegas, St. Louis is now two points back of the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Jordan Kyrou got his 31st goal of the season, Dylan Holloway, Alexandre Texier and Zack Bolduc also scored and Jordan Binnington made 24 saves for the Blues, who are now five points up on Vancouver for the second wild card.

The Canadiens lost their third in a row despite a quick-answer goal from captain Nick Suzuki 47 seconds after Kyrou opened the scoring late in the first period. They did not score again.

Sam Montembeault was pulled after allowing five goals on 32 shots, with Jakub Dobes playing the final 10 minutes of mop-up duty.

Takeaways

Canadiens: Coach Martin St. Louis’ team missed an opportunity to shore up positioning in a competitive East playoff race.

Blues: Top defenseman Colton Parayko rejoining his teammates on the ice (in a no-contact jersey) for their morning skate was a reminder that his long-term knee injury was supposed to hurt their postseason chances. Instead, they’re at their highest level in weeks.

Key moment

Holloway tipped in a shot by Broberg with 6 seconds remaining in the first to send the Blues to the locker room with a 2-1 lead after all three goals were scored in the final two minutes of the period.

Key stat

Holloway has 60 points in 73 games in his first season with the Blues after 25 in 115 with Edmonton.

Up next

The Canadiens visit the Flyers on Thursday, and the Blues visit the Predators the same night.

