British boxer Chris Eubank Jr. fined $130,000 for hitting rival with an egg

LONDON (AP) — British boxer Chris Eubank Jr. has been fined 100,000 pounds ($130,000) for smashing an egg into the face of rival Conor Benn during a media event two weeks ago.

The British Boxing Board of Control said Tuesday that Eubank was fined after being found “in breach of Regulation 25 (misconduct) for his conduct at the press conference in Manchester.”

The fighters had gone face-to-face as part of the promotion of their scheduled April 26 middleweight bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 35-year-old Eubank then reached into a pocket, pulled out an egg and smacked the right side of Benn’s face. Security guards rushed in to keep the pair separated.

Benn and Eubank were scheduled to fight at London’s O2 Arena in October 2022, but it was called off after Benn’s voluntary urine test showed trace amounts of fertility drug Clomiphene, a banned substance that boosts testosterone levels while burning fat.

The 28-year-old Benn later argued successfully that his consumption of eggs elevated his testosterone levels.

The WBC in February 2023 cleared Benn of intentional doping, saying the boxer’s consumption of eggs presented a “reasonable explanation” for his failed test.

The WBC said in its ruling: “Mr. Benn’s documented and highly elevated consumption of eggs during the times relevant to the sample collection raised a reasonable explanation for the adverse finding.” The sanctioning body said there was “no conclusive evidence that Mr. Benn engaged in intentional or knowing ingestion of Clomiphene.”

It’s been more than 30 years since the boxers’ fathers — Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank — met twice in the ring in one of Britain’s great rivalries.

