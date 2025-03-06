Britain’s Weston builds huge lead halfway through men’s skeleton world championship in Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — In football, this would be a five-touchdown lead. In basketball, the subs would be in.…

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — In football, this would be a five-touchdown lead. In basketball, the subs would be in. In boxing, someone might consider throwing a towel.

Matt Weston of Britain has a lead of 0.89 seconds at the halfway point of the world skeleton championships, after he cruised through his first two runs on Thursday. He will try to finish off the title with two more runs at Mount Van Hoevenberg on Friday, with Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands the leader at the midpoint of the women’s skeleton race.

Weston’s 0.89-second lead might not sound like much. But in a sliding sport, where races are often decided by hundredths of a second, it’s an eternity.

“On his day, he’s nearly unbeatable,” said British teammate Marcus Wyatt, who was in second place.

Sure enough, Thursday was Weston’s day. Friday might be his day as well; only two runs separate the two-time defending World Cup overall champion from his second world title. Only an enormous mistake would cost Weston the crown at this point.

“It’s not a bad day,” Weston said. “But I’ve had enough experience now racing four heats over two days to know I can’t take my foot off the gas. … There’s more in there.”

Germany has the third and fourth spots in the men’s race, with Axel Jungk (1:50.03) and Christopher Grotheer (1:50.05). Realistically, Wyatt, Jungk and Grotheer are all racing for the silver medal now on a track that might play host to the Olympic races next winter if a facility being built in Italy isn’t finished in time.

A pair of Chinese sliders — Yin Zheng and Chen Wenhao — are fifth and sixth, followed by Austin Florian of the U.S. in seventh and Vladyslav Heraskevych of Ukraine eighth. Florian tied a 9-year-old start record at Mount Van Hoevenberg with a push of 4.70 seconds at the top of the ramp.

“I knew it had it in me,” Florian said. “I was just wondering when it was going to come out.”

Bos leads at women’s midway point

To illustrate how much of a gap 0.89 seconds usually is in sliding, consider the difference between the men’s and women’s races.

There’s an 0.89-second gap between first and second in the men’s race — and there’s an 0.89-second gap between first and 14th place in the women’s race. Bos leads with a time of 1:50.87, with Anna Fernstaedt of the Czech Republic second (1:51.06) and defending world champion Hallie Clarke of Canada (1:51.09) third.

“This is really cool,” Bos said. “And it’s really close, which is the best racing.”

The top U.S. slider is tied for fourth; Mystique Ro finished her two runs in 1:51.20, the same time as Nicole Rocha Silveira of Brazil. And Clarke — who is only 20 — is within striking distance of becoming the third woman to win back-to-back world titles.

“I’m really proud of myself for being able to calm my nerves down because there’s a different amount of pressure that comes with trying to defend a title versus just going into a world championships,” Clarke said. “But I’m really happy with my second run. I made some corrections from my first and I’m really relying on that experience from last year to guide me through this.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.