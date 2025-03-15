Brewers right-hander Tobias Myers leaves Cactus League start with left oblique discomfort

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Tobias Myers left his Cactus League start Saturday with left oblique discomfort. Myers…

Myers departed after throwing 1 2/3 innings in a 4-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

“Obviously whenever you’re talking about an oblique, whether it’s mild or whatever it is — he had to come out of the game — it’s concerning,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy told reporters.

Myers was cautiously optimistic after the game, but said he would undergo imaging.

“From what I’ve heard so far, it seems mild, is what I’ve heard,” Myers told reporters. “Doesn’t feel too crazy. I just kind of want to be safe.”

Myers, 26, went 9-6 with a 3.00 ERA as a rookie last year while emerging as one of the biggest surprises of the Brewers’ drive to a second straight NL Central championship. Myers closed the season by allowing two hits and no walks over five shutout innings in the deciding game of the NL Wild Card Series, though he left with no decision in a game the Brewers eventually lost 4-2 to the New York Mets.

