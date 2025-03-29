Brent Rooker and Max Muncy homer to help the Athletics beat the Mariners, 7-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Brent Rooker hit a two-run home run and Jeffrey Springs pitched six scoreless innings to help the…

SEATTLE (AP) — Brent Rooker hit a two-run home run and Jeffrey Springs pitched six scoreless innings to help the Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 7-0 on Friday night.

Springs (1-0), acquired from Tampa Bay in December, made his debut for the A’s and allowed three hits and a walk with nine strikeouts.

JJ Bleday and Shea Langeliers hit back-to-back two-out RBI singles in the seventh inning, and Tyler Soderstrom’s ground-rule double scored Bleday to make it 5-0.

Randy Arozarena and Mitch Garver drew consecutive walks to lead off the bottom of the seventh but, after a groundout by Jorge Polanco, Donovan Solano and pinch-hitter Luke Raley struck out to end Seattle’s threat.

Max Muncy, a 22-year-old in his second game in the majors, had his first career hit in the eighth, a towering solo shot to left-center.

Luis Castillo (0-1) gave up two runs on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts over five innings for the Mariners.

Key moment

With one out and runners on first and second, Dylan Moore hit a blooper to straight-away center but Mitch Garver, trying to score from second, was thrown out at home by Bleday.

Key stat

The Mariners were 1 for 6 with runners in scoring position, finishing with just five hits and 13 strikeouts.

Up next

Athletics right-hander Osvaldo Bido faces Bryce Miller on Saturday in the third game of four-game series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.