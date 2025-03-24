Brazil predicts end to winless run in Argentina in World Cup qualifier

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Brazil has not won in Argentina for 16 years and hasn’t scored in Argentina in…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Brazil has not won in Argentina for 16 years and hasn’t scored in Argentina in 10 years.

That didn’t put off Brazil striker Raphinha, who kicked off the hostilities on Monday by promising to score against the World Cup holder in Buenos Aires on Tuesday in a 2026 qualifier.

Raphinha also spoke about “kicking them” … “on and off the pitch if needed” in a podcast with 1994 World Cup winner Romário.

Argentine media reproduced his comments broadly.

Defender Marquinhos piled on by saying Brazil was set to break its 16-year winless streak in Argentina.

“It is our time to win now. It has been a while,” Marquinhos said in a press conference on Monday. “It won’t be easy, we will fight. We will have to be at our best both physically and mentally.”

Argentina, leading South America, can clinch a World Cup berth by drawing with third-placed Brazil with four rounds to spare.

The teams will meet in Monumental de Nunez Stadium without injured stars Lionel Messi and Neymar, and minus several other players due to suspension or injury.

They last met in 2023, when Argentina won 1-0 in a qualifier at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil is one point ahead of Uruguay and Paraguay. Colombia has the sixth and final direct qualification position.

Fourth-placed Uruguay will have a chance againat Bolivia to recover from Friday’s 1-0 home defeat to Argentina. If the Bolivians fail to beat the Uruguayans, Argentina will qualify for the World Cup even if it loses against Brazil.

Colombia takes on Paraguay. Ecuador will travel to 10th-placed Chile. Venezuela will host ninth-placed Peru.

Injuries and suspensions

Argentina also won’t have injured Lautaro Martínez and the suspended Nico González.

After the 1-0 away victory against Uruguay, three players appear to have the confidence of coach Lionel Scaloni: Midfielders Leandro Paredes and Giuliano Simeone and striker Thiago Almada, who scored the winner. They are expected to play against Brazil, too.

Brazil will miss goalkeeper Alisson due to concussion protocols, plus the suspended Bruno Guimarães and Gabriel Magalhães. Coach Dorival Júnior said he will make six changes for the clash in Buenos Aires, including the replacement of target man João Pedro — who didn’t score in the last-minute 2-1 win against Colombia — for Matheus Cunha.

