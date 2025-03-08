Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar leaves game with jammed left wrist

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar left their spring training game on Saturday with a jammed…

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar left their spring training game on Saturday with a jammed left wrist.

Profar got hurt in the fourth inning against Pittsburgh. It looked as if he landed awkwardly on his arm while trying to make a diving catch on Jack Suwinski’s sinking liner to left field.

Initial X-rays on Profar were negative, and the Braves said he would undergo further testing.

The 32-year-old Profar agreed to a $42 million, three-year contract with Atlanta in January. The switch hitter is coming off a career year, batting .280 with 24 homers and 85 RBIs for the San Diego Padres last season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.