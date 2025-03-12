Zuccarello scores the shootout winner, Gustavsson stands tall in net and Wild beat Avalanche 2-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored the winner in the shootout after also scoring in regulation to give…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored the winner in the shootout after also scoring in regulation to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night.

Matt Boldy scored the second goal in the shootout for the Wild, while Filip Gustavsson made 27 saves. Joel Kiviranta scored and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 22 shots for the Avalanche, whose six-game win streak came to an end.

Zuccarello opened the shootout with a goal, and Gustavsson stoned Nathan MacKinnon on the other end. After Boldy scored, Martin Necas’ rush trickled off the end of his stick to give Minnesota the win.

The Wild took a 1-0 lead midway through the second when they capitalized on a turnover by Necas. Boldy poked the puck to Marco Rossi, who pushed it ahead to a charging Zuccarello. His high wrist shot beat Blackwood over the shoulder.

Kiviranta tied it at 14:20 of the third period when he tipped Samuel Girard’s long backhander past Gustavsson.

Takeaways

Avalanche: After scoring 31 goals during a 6-0-0 homestand — one that included a 5-2 win over the Wild on Feb. 28 — Colorado hit the road and narrowly avoided being shut out. Kiviranta’s goal and Blackwood’s strong play helped the visitors leave with a key point.

Wild: They are 1-1 at the start of a stretch in which they’ll play 10 of 11 games at home. The victory gave them 78 points, three fewer than the Avalanche, who hold the third playoff spot in the Central Division.

Key moment

Shortly after Zuccarello’s goal, Gustavsson kept it tied as he slid over to deny Necas a backdoor opportunity.

Key stat

MacKinnon had posted two or more points in five of his last six games, but the Wild kept the NHL’s scoring leader off the board.

Up next

The Wild host the New York Rangers on Thursday night, while the Avalanche visit Calgary on Friday night.

