Bobrovsky stops 23 shots as Florida blanks Calgary 3-0 in Lomberg’s return

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots for his 47th career shutout, Jonah Gadjovich and Evan Rodrigues had…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots for his 47th career shutout, Jonah Gadjovich and Evan Rodrigues had second-period goals, and the Florida Panthers beat the Calgary Flames 3-0 on Saturday.

Mackie Samoskevich scored with 3:52 left to seal the win, Florida’s eighth in 10 games heading into a Monday showdown with Tampa Bay. The Lightning topped Washington 3-1 on Saturday for their eighth consecutive win.

Dan Vladar did all he could for Calgary, stopping 39 shots. Calgary has been shut out in back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 16-17, 2019.

Florida was again without Matthew Tkachuk because of a lower-body injury sustained during the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Takeaways

Flames: Calgary didn’t bring its offense to Florida, getting shut out in both games in the state this week. No team (with a two-game minimum) since 2001-02 hadn’t gone scoreless in its season visits to the Sunshine State until earlier this year, when Los Angeles lost 3-0 at both Florida and Tampa Bay on Jan. 29 and 30.

Panthers: For Kids Day, the Panthers who are fathers had their children on the ice for the pregame playing of “O Canada” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Bobrovsky smiled as held his daughter near the boards, a departure from his usual anthem-time move of standing before the goal with a stoic look.

Key moment

Had nothing to do with the game, but the ovation Flames forward Ryan Lomberg got during his welcome-back video from the Panthers to commemorate his role in Florida’s Stanley Cup win was impressive. Lomberg took a victory lap, drawing even louder roars.

Key stat

Florida’s first 11 goals since the 4 Nations break were scored by 11 different players. Samoskevich’s score late Saturday snapped that streak.

Up next

Calgary visits Carolina on Sunday. Florida continues its five-game homestand Monday against rival Tampa Bay.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.