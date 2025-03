BNP Paribas Open Results

Thursday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Thursday from…

Thursday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Thursday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Holger Rune (12), Denmark, def. Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, 5-7, 6-0, 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev (5), Russia, def. Arthur Fils (20), France, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7).

Jack Draper (13), Britain, def. Ben Shelton (11), United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, def. Francisco Cerundolo (25), Argentina, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Iga Swiatek (2), Poland, def. Zheng Qinwen (8), China, 6-3, 6-3.

Mirra Andreeva (9), Russia, def. Elina Svitolina (23), Ukraine, 7-5, 6-3.

Madison Keys (5), United States, def. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, 6-1, 6-1.

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Liudmila Samsonova (24), Russia, 6-2, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Olivia Nicholls, Britain, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Zhang Shuai (5), China, 7-5, 6-3.

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czechia, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.

Mixed Doubles

Quarterfinals

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori (1), Italy, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, 6-3, 6-7, 10-7.

John Peers, Australia, and Diana Shnaider, Russia, def. Michael Venus and Erin Routliffe (2), New Zealand, 7-6, 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

Semifinals

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori (1), Italy, def. Neal Skupski, Britain, and Desirae Krawczyk (4), United States, 7-6, 6-3.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Mate Pavic (3), Croatia, def. John Peers, Australia, and Diana Shnaider, Russia, 6-2, 4-6, 13-11.

