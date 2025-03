BNP Paribas Open Results

Monday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Monday from…

Monday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Monday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Francisco Cerundolo (25), Argentina, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.

Jack Draper (13), Britain, def. Jenson Brooksby, United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Alex de Minaur (9), Australia, def. Hubert Hurkacz (21), Poland, 6-4, 6-0.

Brandon Nakashima (32), United States, def. Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, 6-2, 6-4.

Taylor Fritz (3), United States, def. Alejandro Tabilo (30), Chile, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Ben Shelton (11), United States, def. Karen Khachanov (22), Russia, 6-3, 7-5.

Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, def. Denis Shapovalov (27), Canada, 6-2, 6-4.

Grigor Dimitrov (14), Bulgaria, def. Gael Monfils, France, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (2).

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Madison Keys (5), United States, def. Elise Mertens (28), Belgium, 6-2, 6-7 (8), 6-4.

Sonay Kartal, Britain, def. Polina Kudermetova, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Maria Sakkari (29), Greece, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Diana Shnaider (13), Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, 6-1, 6-2.

Liudmila Samsonova (24), Russia, def. Daria Kasatkina (12), Russia, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Donna Vekic (19), Croatia, def. Emma Navarro (10), United States, 7-6 (5), 6-1.

Jasmine Paolini (6), Italy, def. Jaqueline Cristian, Romania, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Lorenzo Sonego and Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Nikola Mektic (5), Croatia, 6-4, 6-3.

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Adam Pavlasek, Czechia, def. Ariel Behar, Uruguay, and Robert Galloway, United States, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 12-10.

Yuki Bhambri, India, and Andre Goransson, Sweden, def. Sander Gille, Belgium, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-8.

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Henry Patten (2), Britain, def. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, and Alexander Zverev, Germany, 6-2, 6-3.

Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni (7), Argentina, def. Jackson Withrow, United States, and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 10-8.

Fernando Romboli, Brazil, and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, def. Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.

Evan King and Christian Harrison, United States, def. Ugo Humbert and Arthur Fils, France, 6-3, 6-2.

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czechia, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 3-6, 6-0, 10-7.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.