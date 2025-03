BNP Paribas Open Results

Sunday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Sunday from…

Sunday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Sunday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (29), France, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Tommy Paul (10), United States, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-3, 7-5.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (8), Greece, def. Matteo Berrettini (28), Italy, 6-3, 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev (5), Russia, def. Alex Michelsen (31), United States, 2-0, ret.

Marcos Giron, United States, def. Alexei Popyrin (26), Australia, 5-7, 6-3, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Iga Swiatek (2), Poland, def. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-0, 6-2.

Marta Kostyuk (18), Ukraine, def. Caroline Dolehide, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Elena Rybakina (7), Kazakhstan, def. Katie Boulter (25), Britain, 6-0, 7-5.

Karolina Muchova (15), Czechia, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czechia, 7-5, 6-1.

Jessica Pegula (4), United States, def. Wang Xinyu, China, 6-2, 6-1.

Elina Svitolina (23), Ukraine, def. Danielle Collins (14), United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, and Jiri Lehecka, Czechia, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, 6-2, 6-3.

Matthew Ebden and John Peers, Australia, def. Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (3), Italy, 6-4, 6-4.

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (1), El Salvador, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4.

Tomas Machac, Czechia, and Jack Draper, Britain, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Ivan Dodig, Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Olivia Nicholls, Britain, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, 6-1, 4-6, 10-2.

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, def. Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Veronika Kudermetova (6), Russia, 7-5, 3-6, 10-8.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Sofia Kenin (8), United States, def. Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, 6-3, 4-6, 10-6.

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova and Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

