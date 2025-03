BNP Paribas Open Results

Saturday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Saturday from…

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Saturday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Jack Draper (13), Britain, def. Joao Fonseca, Brazil, 6-4, 6-0.

Jenson Brooksby, United States, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (17), Canada, 6-4, 6-2.

Taylor Fritz (3), United States, def. Matteo Gigante, Italy, 6-3, 7-5.

Alejandro Tabilo (30), Chile, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-3, 7-5.

Denis Shapovalov (27), Canada, def. Adam Walton, Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz (2), Spain, def. Quentin Halys, France, 6-4, 6-2.

Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, def. Andrey Rublev (7), Russia, 6-4, 7-5.

Francisco Cerundolo (25), Argentina, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Hubert Hurkacz (21), Poland, def. Hugo Gaston, France, 7-5, 6-3.

Botic Van de Zandschulp, Netherlands, def. Novak Djokovic (6), Serbia, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

Brandon Nakashima (32), United States, def. Rinky Hijikata, Australia, 7-5, 6-1.

Grigor Dimitrov (14), Bulgaria, def. Nuno Borges, Portugal, 6-3, 6-4.

Karen Khachanov (22), Russia, def. Jakub Mensik, Czechia, 3-6, 6-0, 6-3.

Ben Shelton (11), United States, def. Mariano Navone, Argentina, 6-3, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Madison Keys (5), United States, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 6-3, 6-0.

Maria Sakkari (29), Greece, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 6-0, 6-3.

Polina Kudermetova, Russia, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (20), Russia, 7-5, 6-2.

Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, def. Magdalena Frech (30), Poland, 6-3, 7-5.

Donna Vekic (19), Croatia, def. Elina Avanesyan, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Sonay Kartal, Britain, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia (16), Brazil, 6-2, 6-1.

Jasmine Paolini (6), Italy, def. Iva Jovic, United States, 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3.

Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (4).

Elise Mertens (28), Belgium, def. Kimberly Birrell, Australia, 6-4, 7-5.

Daria Kasatkina (12), Russia, def. Sofia Kenin, United States, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Amanda Anisimova (17), United States, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-1.

Liudmila Samsonova (24), Russia, def. Caty McNally, United States, 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Jaqueline Cristian, Romania, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez (27), Canada, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. McCartney Kessler, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Diana Shnaider (13), Russia, def. Alycia Parks, United States, 6-1, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czechia, def. Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 6-2, 4-6, 10-7.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Zhang Shuai (5), China, def. Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi, Japan, 6-4, 6-4.

Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Xinyu Jiang, China, and Fang-Hsien Wu, Taiwan, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Round of 16

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, and Ellen Perez (4), Australia, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Clara Tauson, Denmark, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

