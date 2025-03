BNP Paribas Open Results

Friday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Friday from…

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Friday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (29), France, def. Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, 6-4, ret.

Tommy Paul (10), United States, def. Tristan Boyer, United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Ugo Humbert (18), France, def. Kei Nishikori, Japan, 6-4, 6-3.

Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Alexander Zverev (1), Germany, 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4).

Alexei Popyrin (26), Australia, def. Zizou Bergs, Belgium, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Jiri Lehecka (23), Czechia, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Matteo Berrettini (28), Italy, def. Christopher O’Connell, Australia, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Marcos Giron, United States, def. Casper Ruud (4), Norway, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-2.

Alex Michelsen (31), United States, def. Colton Smith, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Holger Rune (12), Denmark, def. Corentin Moutet, France, 6-2, 6-4.

Lorenzo Musetti (15), Italy, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, 7-5, 5-7, 6-2.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (8), Greece, def. Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, 6-2, 6-4.

Arthur Fils (20), France, def. Gabriel Diallo, Canada, 6-2, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Marta Kostyuk (18), Ukraine, def. Robin Montgomery, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Elena Rybakina (7), Kazakhstan, def. Suzan Lamens, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-3.

Karolina Muchova (15), Czechia, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 6-4, 6-3.

Katie Boulter (25), Britain, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-0.

Katerina Siniakova, Czechia, def. Yulia Putintseva (21), Kazakhstan, 6-2, 6-2.

Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Ons Jabeur (32), Tunisia, 6-3, 6-1.

Lulu Sun, New Zealand, def. Linda Noskova (31), Czechia, 6-1, 6-4.

Clara Tauson (22), Denmark, def. Camila Osorio, Colombia, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Eva Lys, Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Iga Swiatek (2), Poland, def. Caroline Garcia, France, 6-2, 6-0.

Wang Xinyu, China, def. Jelena Ostapenko (26), Latvia, 6-4, 6-4.

Jessica Pegula (4), United States, def. Magda Linette, Poland, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, and Veronika Kudermetova (6), Russia, def. Miyu Kato, Japan, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 2-6, 6-3, 10-6.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Erin Routliffe (2), New Zealand, def. Luisa Stefani, Brazil, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 5-7, 6-3, 10-1.

Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, and Caty McNally, United States, def. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Elise Mertens, Belgium, 4-6, 6-2, 10-7.

Olivia Nicholls, Britain, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, def. Irina Khromacheva, Russia, and Anna Danilina (7), Kazakhstan, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Sofia Kenin (8), United States, def. Alexandra Panova, Russia, and Ena Shibahara, Japan, 3-6, 6-1, 10-7.

