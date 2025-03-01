Binnington makes 25 saves as Blues extend streak to 4 with win 4-1 over Kings

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Colton Parayko and Pavel Buchnevich each scored, and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves to help the…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Colton Parayko and Pavel Buchnevich each scored, and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Saturday night.

Dylan Holloway and Zack Bolduc also scored for St. Louis, which has won four in a row for the first time this season.

Kevin Fiala scored, and David Rittich made 30 saves for Los Angeles, which has lost three straight.

Bolduc scored his ninth goal of the season on a breakaway 9:27 into the second period to expand St. Louis’ lead to 3-1.

Buchnevich scored his 13th goal of the season on a feed from Robert Thomas to put St. Louis ahead 2-1 with 1:53 remaining in the first period. Thomas has an assist in nine straight games.

Parayko scored his career-best 15th goal of the season on a feed from Jordan Kyrou 9:37 into the first period to tie the game at 1-all.

Fiala scored his 24th goal of the season on a power play 3:43 into the first period to put the Kings ahead 1-0.

Takeaways

Kings: Despite scoring first, Los Angeles showed signs of fatigue after playing Friday night in Dallas.

Blues: St. Louis controlled the flow of the game for the majority of the contest as the team finally appears to be hitting its stride under coach Jim Montgomery. The Blues are 4-0-1 since play resumed after the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Key moment

Buchnevich almost scored a second goal as time expired in the second period, but the puck crossed the goal line about a tenth of a second after time expired.

Key stat

Montgomery won his 200th career regular-season game in his 336th career game as a head coach making him the sixth-fastest coach in NHL history to achieve that milestone.

Up next

The Kings play at Chicago on Monday night, and the Blues open a six-game road trip at Dallas on Sunday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.