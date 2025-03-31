Betsy Riley to oversee production of NBC’s primetime coverage, beginning with Milan Cortina

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Betsy Riley has been named senior vice president and coordinating producer for NBC’s Olympics unit. Riley…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Betsy Riley has been named senior vice president and coordinating producer for NBC’s Olympics unit. Riley will oversee production of the primetime shows, beginning with next year’s Milan Cortina Winter Games.

Molly Solomon, the executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production, made the announcement on Monday.

Riley rejoins NBC Olympics in a full time role after being the senior coordinating producer at Prime Video, where she oversaw game production of “Thursday Night Football” and oversaw the launch and production of the streamer’s coverage of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Riley has been a part of NBC’s production of nine Olympics, including producing the primetime swimming segments last year in Paris. During the Rio 2016 Games, she was the first woman to produce Olympic track & field, leading the network’s daytime coverage. She produced all track & field for Tokyo.

“We are thrilled that Betsy Riley is coming home to NBC,” Solomon said in a statement. “I’ve worked with Betsy for more than two decades, and her experience producing the Games’ highest-profile sports makes her the perfect person to oversee the Primetime Show. She brings the unique combination of a live-event producer’s instincts and an Olympic veteran’s expertise. Betsy is a terrific leader and innovator whose creativity will be vital as we continue to build off the success of Paris and reimagine how NBC presents the Olympics in Milan, L.A., and beyond.”

Rob Hyland has overseen primetime coverage of NBC’s last three Olympics. He is the coordinating producer of NBC’s NFL coverage, including Super Bowl 60, which will be taking place on Feb. 8, 2026, which is also the first weekend of the Winter Games.

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympicsAP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.