Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Monday night’s sports slate includes 13 games across the NBA and NHL. If you register here with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500, you’ll secure a $1,500 first-bet offer for any matchup.







New users who sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 today will lock in a $1,500 first-bet offer. If your first cash wager settles as a loss, you’ll secure a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500.

In the NBA tonight, the Memphis Grizzlies will play host to the Atlanta Hawks, while the Houston Rockets take on the Thunder in Oklahoma City. In another Western Conference battle, the Sacramento Kings will go head-to-head with the Dallas Mavericks. The NHL has multiple matchups worth checking out, including Senators vs. Capitals, Lightning vs. Panthers, and Islanders vs. Rangers.

Click here and use BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to activate a $1,500 first-bet offer for any NBA or NHL game this week.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 NBA, NHL Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Parlay Boost Token, College Basketball Odds Boost Token, Bet $10, Get 1,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On March 3, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM recently realigned their new user promo to a $1,500 first-bet offer that’s available in all states with the app. This promo is the largest of its kind. While bet365 offers new users up to $1,000 back in bonus bets following a loss, BetMGM will protect your first bet with up to $1,500 in bonus bets. In the event that your bet wins, you’ll receive a cash profit and your stake back. A loss, however, would trigger a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500.

You can pick from a wide variety of game markets and player props today. For example, you could wager $50 on the Rockets to beat the Thunder, Steph Curry to make 3+ three-pointers, or the Lightning and Panthers to go over the total goals line. A loss would earn you back $50 in bonus bets. If you instead wager $1,100 on the Thunder to cover the spread against the Rockets, you’ll receive a bonus bet refund of $1,100 with a loss.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

If you want to activate a $1,500 first-bet offer for any matchup today, complete the registration process. Here’s how to get in on the action:

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500.

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Input your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Provide an email address and create an account password.

Select online banking or another method and add at least $10 to your account.

Navigate to the game of your choice.

Place your first bet of up to $1,500 on any qualifying market.

BetMGM will issue a cash refund of your first bet along with cash winnings if your first bet settles as a win. If your bet loses, you’ll collect a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500.

In-App Promos for Monday

BetMGM has multiple in-app promos available to all new and existing players. This includes the Any Sport Parlay Boost Token promo, which will give your qualifying parlay bet boosted odds. A win would earn you additional winnings. There’s also the College Basketball Odds Boost Token promo, which can be applied to a qualifying bet on any college basketball game. Finally, you can turn a $10 bet on any game into 1,000 Marriott Bonvoy Points by opting into the corresponding offer in the promos section of the BetMGM app.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.