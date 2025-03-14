Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Basketball fans have a huge weekend in store across college basketball and the NBA. If you sign up here with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500, you’ll unlock the biggest offer in legal online sports betting for any game.







Prospective bettors can wager up to $1,500 on any college basketball or NBA game tonight with a second chance at the ready. If a player’s first bet loses, BetMGM will return up to $1,500 in bonus bets to their account.

UNC vs. Duke in the ACC Tournament will absolutely get a ton of attention tonight, but there are other big games like Marquette vs. St. John’s, BYU vs. Houston, Purdue vs. Michigan, and Clemson vs. Louisville on tap as well. Plus, UConn and Creighton will go head-to-head in the Big East Tournament. Over in the NBA, there are a ton of huge matchups, with Nuggets vs. Lakers standing out as a can’t miss game.

Click here and use BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer for any NBA or college basketball game this weekend.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Get $1,500 Promo to Tip Off NBA, CBB Weekend

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos NBA Second-Chance Field Goal Scorer, College Basketball Odds Boost Token, No Sweat Token Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On March 14, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

If you plan on wagering on this weekend’s college basketball or NBA action, it’s worth considering BetMGM’s latest offer. That’s because BetMGM will essentially give you two chances to earn your first win. If you sign up for an account with promo code WTOP1500, you’ll either win a cash profit with a win or receive a bonus bet refund following a loss.

The best part is you can choose from a wide range of betting markets. For example, you could wager $100 on the Nuggets to win, Duke to cover the spread, or UConn and Creighton to go over the total points line. A loss would trigger a $100 bonus bet refund, while a win would earn you a cash profit. You could instead bet $50 on Luka Doncic to score 25+ points or Nikola Jokic to record a double-double. Just remember, you can wager any amount up to $1,500 with bonus bet backing from BetMGM.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

In order to unlock this $1,500 first-bet offer from BetMGM, you’ll need to sign up for an account. Doing so will only take a couple of minutes if you follow the registration guide below:

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500.

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Fill out the required personal information sections with your full legal name, residential address, date of birth, and phone number.

Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to unlock this offer.

Navigate to any college basketball or NBA matchup.

Place an initial cash wager of up to $1,500 on a qualifying market.

You’ll receive cash winnings and your stake back if your first bet settles as a win. A loss, meanwhile, would trigger a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500.

Featured Same-Game Parlays for the NBA

If you head to the NBA tab in the BetMGM app, you’ll find a bunch of featured same-game parlays for a number of tonight’s games. Here are just a few of the best options:

Hornets to win, LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges each to score 25+ points (+400)

Raptors to win, Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett each to record 5+ assists (+525)

Trae Young and James Harden each to score 25+ points and record 10+ assists (+550)

Cavaliers to win, Darius Garland to score 25+ points, Evan Mobley to score 20+ points, and De’Andre Hunter to score 15+ points (+750)

Kings to score over 115.5 points, Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine each to score 20+ points (+825)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.