Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services BetMGM has a pair of incredible March Madness promos for new users who sign up tonight. If you register here with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500, you’ll either unlock a $150 bonus or $1,500 first-bet offer.







New users in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will activate a bet $10, get $150 bonus offer with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Players in other states can get up to $1,500 in bonus bet backing for their first cash wager.

A number of intriguing showdowns are on tap for Friday night. #10 New Mexico will take on #7 Marquette, while #13 Akron goes head-to-head with #4 Arizona. In what’s expected to be one of the most competitive showdowns of the night, #9 Oklahoma will face off against UConn. Later in the night, #2 Michigan State and #5 Oregon will also be in action.

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to secure a $150 bonus with a winning $10 bet in CO, MI, NJ, PA, or WV. Signing up in other states will activate a $1,500 first-bet offer for any game.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Bet $10, Get $150 March Madness Friday Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

First Bet Up to $1,500 In-App Promos March Matchups No Sweat Parlay Token, March Matchups Underdog Boost Token, March Matchups Odds Boost Token Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On March 21, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Sports bettors activating a BetMGM welcome promo in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV will have the chance to turn a $10 wager on any game into a $150 bonus with a winning wager on any of tonight’s March Madness games. Any new player in a different state can bet up to $1,500 on any matchup with a second chance at the ready. The first-bet offer available to those players will issue a bonus bet refund if their first wager settles as a loss.

Betting on player props can vary by state, while game markets are eligible for either offer in any state. If you want to bet $1,200 on UConn to win or Michigan State to cover the spread, you can. First-bet offer states would receive a $1,200 bonus bet refund if that bet loses. Players in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV could simply bet $10 on either of those markets or another and earn a 15x return in bonus bets with a win.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

BetMGM’s registration process should only take a couple of minutes to complete. Here’s how to get in on the action with BetMGM tonight:

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500.

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Complete the required personal information fields with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Enter an email address and password.

Add $10+ to your account.

Navigate to the March Madness game of your choice.

Place a qualifying wager on a game or player market.

Players in select states who win their first $10 bet will receive $150 in bonus bets. Those in states with the first-bet offer will earn a cash profit with a win or a second chance in bonus bets with a loss.

March Madness Promos

Once you’ve placed your first bet with BetMGM, head to the Promotions section of the app. That’s where you’ll find a March Matchups Underdog Boost Token, a March Matchups Odds Boost, and March Matchups No Sweat Parlay Token. The No Sweat Parlay Token offer will return bonus bets to your account if your qualifying bet loses.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.