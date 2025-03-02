BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Claim $150 Bonus for Celtics-Nuggets, NBA Games

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There’s no better way to start off a Sunday of NBA and NHL games than with a new user offer from BetMGM. Register here with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to unlock a $150 bonus or $1,500 first-bet offer depending on your state.







Prospective bettors in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, PA, VA, and WV who sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 will unlock a bet $10, get $150 bonus offer. Players in all other states will secure a $1,500 first-bet offer that comes with a bonus bet refund following a loss.

On Sunday, basketball fans have nine games to check out, while hockey fans can choose from six matchups. In the NBA, there might not be a bigger showdown on the docket than Nuggets vs. Celtics at TD Garden. Knicks vs. Heat, Clippers vs. Lakers, and Timberwolves vs. Suns will also be worth tuning into. Over in the NHL, the first game of the day features Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs as they take on Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. The final matchup of the night will pit the New Jersey Devils against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to unlock a $150 bonus or $1,500 first-bet offer for any game on Sunday.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 Unlocks Bet $10, Get $150 NBA, NHL Sunday Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, PA, VA, WV Only)

First Bet Up to $1,500 In-App Promos NBA Odds Boost Token, College Basketball Odds Boost Token, Odds Boosts Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On March 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM has two vastly different new user offers available to prospective bettors on Sunday. The most important thing to keep in mind is that the offer you’ll end up getting depends on your state. If you’re in AZ, CO, DC, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, PA, VA, or WV, you’ll get a $150 bonus if your first $10 wager wins. Players outside of those states will unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer, which is detailed further down the page.

You can pick a game market like a moneyline, point spread, or total points/goals line with this offer. Player props like points, goals, rebounds, and more are also eligible. That means you could bet $10 on Nikola Jokic to record a triple-double, the Thunder to beat the Spurs, or the Devils and Golden Knights to go over the total goals line. Winning that be will earn you $150 in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Registering with BetMGM should only take a couple of minutes. If you want to take advantage of a $150 bonus or $1,500 first-bet offer, complete the steps below:

Click here and use BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500.

and use BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Complete the required information section with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Set up an account by providing an email address and creating a password.

Deposit $10 or more into your account via online banking or another method.

Head to any NBA or NHL Sunday game.

Wager $10+ for the $150 bonus or up to $1,500 with the first-bet offer.

If you’re in one of the select states with the bet and get promo, you’ll earn $150 in bonus bets if your first cash bet wins. If you are in a state with the first-bet offer and your wager loses, you’ll get back up to $1,500 in bonus bets that you can use on another matchup this week.

Get a $1,500 First Bet Offer Today

There’s a massive new user offer available to players who aren’t in the select states with the bet $10, get $150 bonus offer. In fact, BetMGM’s $1,500 first-bet offer leads the industry, blowing past a similar $1,000 offer from bet365. The mechanics of this offer are simple. You’ll place a wager of up to $1,500 on any qualifying market. A win will return your stake along with cash winnings. A loss will return up to $1,500 in bonus bets for use on other games.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.