This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports bettors can dive into Tuesday's action in the NBA and NHL with one of two new user promos from BetMGM.







Prospective players who register with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV will unlock a bet $10, get $150 bonus offer. New users in other states can wager up to $1,500 knowing they’ll receive a second chance in bonus bets after a loss.

Jimmy Butler will lead the Golden State Warriors into Miami on Tuesday night, where he’ll take on his former team, the Heat. Elsewhere, the Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Sacramento Kings in a Western Conference clash. In the NHL, Alex Ovechkin will look to continue his quest to claiming the all-time goalscoring record as his Washington Capitals take on the Winnipeg Jets.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Bet $10, Get $150 NBA or NHL Promo Tonight

Depending on which state you sign up in, BetMGM has one of two offers available to you. If you are in CO, MI, NJ, PA, or WV, you will receive $150 in bonus bets if your first $10 wager on the NBA or NHL settles as a win. In the event that you’re in another state, you’ll get a $1,500 first-bet offer, which can be applied to a qualifying game or player market. Losing that bet would trigger a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500.

You could bet $10 on the Warriors to win, the Wild to cover the spread, or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to record a triple-double. You’d get $150 in bonus bets with a winning wager in select states. If you’re in a different state, you’d receive a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500 following a loss.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Signing up for a BetMGM account should only take a few minutes. If you want to unlock a $150 bonus or $1,500 first-bet offer, you’ll need to complete the steps below:

and use BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Fill out the necessary information fields with your full name, address, phone number, and birthdate.

Set up your account with an email address and password.

Pick online banking or another deposit method.

Add $10 or more to your account.

If your first bet in CO, MI, NJ, PA, or WV wins, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets along with a cash profit and your $10 stake. Losing your first wager in a state with the first-bet offer will return up to $1,500 in bonus bets following a loss.

In-App Promos for Tuesday Night

After you place your initial cash wager, you’ll be able to take advantage of in-app promos. This includes the second chance golf promo. If you wager on any golfer to win, but the player finishes in second place, you’ll receive a cash refund of your wager. You can also activate a parlay boost token offer for enhanced odds, as well as an NHL odds boost token for a qualifying wager.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.