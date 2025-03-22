BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Bet $10, Get $150 March Madness Saturday Promo

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services A loaded night of NCAA Tournament action has arrived and if you register with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500, you'll activate one of two great offers. Sign up here with this code to unlock a bet and get offer or first-bet offer, depending on your state.







Prospective bettors in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV can use BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to unlock a bet $10, get $150 bonus offer. Winning that $10 bet will trigger a $150 bonus bet payout. Players in other states can bet up to $1,500 with a bonus bet refund at the ready with a first-bet offer.

Among tonight’s biggest showdowns is #5 Michigan vs. #4 Texas A&M. Later in the night #6 BYU will face #3 Wisconsin, while the night closes out with #7 UCLA vs. #2 Tennessee. Also in action tonight will be #1 Auburn, #1 Houston, and #3 Texas Tech. You’ll have the chance to wager on any of these matchups with BetMGM’s offer in your state.

BetMGM has fully embraced March Madness by offering two new user promos that vary by state. If you’re in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you’ll activate a bet $10, get $150 bonus offer. If your initial $10 bet wins, you’ll lock in a $150 bonus that you can apply to other games this weekend. In the event that you’re located in a different state with BetMGM, you’ll unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer. This promo will return a bonus bet refund of the same amount as your first wager if that bet loses.

You’ll be able to choose from a wide array of betting markets tonight. For example, you could bet on Auburn to score 35 points before Creighton, or take BYU to lead at halftime. If you simply want to bet on Michigan to win, Houston to cover the spread, or UCLA and Tennessee to go over the total points line, you can.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

It should only take a couple of minutes to register with BetMGM and activate the offer that’s available in your state. Here’s what you’ll need to do to set up an account:

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500.

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Register for an account by providing your full legal name, residential address, phone number, date of birth, and email address.

Create an account password.

Accept a geolocation confirmation request.

Add $10 or more via online banking, PayPal, or another method.

Navigate to the NCAA Tournament game of your choice.

Place your first cash wager.

Players in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV who win their first $10 bet will secure a $150 bonus. Those who sign up in other states and win with their first-bet offer will secure a cash profit and get their wager back. If the bet loses, however, BetMGM will issue a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500.

In-App Promos for March Madness Saturday

After placing your first bet with BetMGM, check out the top in-app promos on the home screen and in the Promotions section. You can get an odds boost token for any matchup with the March Matchups Odds Boost Token offer. If you want to bet on an underdog, opt into the March Matchups Underdog Boost Token offer for enhanced odds. Finally, you can take advantage of the March Matchups No Sweat Parlay Token offer and receive a bonus bet if your qualifying parlay loses.

