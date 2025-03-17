BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Get $150 Bonus, $1,500 Bet for NBA, NCAAB

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New users who register with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 in CO, MI, NJ, PA, or WV will activate a bet $10, get $150 bonus offer that pays out a 30x return in bonus bets following a win. Players in other states will unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer.

Before the First Four games take center stage on Tuesday and Wednesday, the NBA has a ton of games set for Monday night. Whether you want to bet on Heat vs. Knicks, Pacers vs. Timberwolves, Grizzlies vs. Kings, Raptors vs. Suns, Nuggets vs. Warriors, or another game is up to you. BetMGM has you covered with one of two great offers.

BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV or a $1,500 first-bet offer elsewhere.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Bet $10, Get $150 NBA, CBB Promo

BetMGM rolled out a brand-new bet $10, get $150 bonus offer in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia today. Players in those states will receive a 15x return in bonus bets if their first $10 wager settles as a win. Players in other states can bet up to $1,500 on any game knowing they’ll get a second chance in bonus bets following a loss.

You can pick from a long list of player props and game markets with either offer. If you want to bet $10 on the Heat and Knicks to go over the total points line or Kevin Durant to score 35+ points, you’ll get a $150 bonus if your bet wins. Betting up to $1,500 on either of these markets or another one would earn you a bonus bet refund in a number of states following a loss.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

In order to lock in a $150 bonus or $1,500 first-bet offer, you’ll need to register for a BetMGM account. Here’s how to get in on the action tonight:

BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500.

and use BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Input your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and birthdate.

Provide an email address and password to create an account.

Deposit $10 or more into your account to qualify for a promo.

Navigate to any NBA or college basketball game.

Place a $10 wager in select states for a $150 bonus or wager up to $1,500 on a qualifying market.

You’ll collect a $150 bonus in select states if your $5 bet wins. If your initial cash wager in other states settles as a loss, you’ll collect a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500.

Same-Game Parlays for Monday NBA Games

Under each NBA game, there are featured same-game parlays. Let’s take a look at a few of tonight’s top options:

Warriors to win and Steph Curry to score 30+ points, record 5+ assists, and make 6+ three-pointers (+475)

Heat to cover +7.5 and Bam Adebayo to have 20+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 3+ assists (+500)

Knicks to win and Karl-Anthony Towns to score 30+ points and record 13+ rebounds (+575)

Warriors to cover -4.5, Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry each to score 25+ points (+1050)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.