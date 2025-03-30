Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for MLB, Elite Eight Sunday

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services A pair of Elite Eight games take center stage Sunday and you can activate one of two tremendous offers from bet365. Signing up here with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 will unlock your choice of a guaranteed bonus or a fully-backed wager on either matchup.







New users can either wager up to $1,000 with a bonus bet refund at the ready with a first-bet safety net or bet $5 to get a $150 guaranteed bonus. Either way, you can wager on the Elite Eight with a huge promo as long as you sign up with bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

Sunday’s action gets underway with a pair of teams with a legitimate shot of winning it all, as Tennessee and Houston will start things up. That game is followed by Michigan State vs. Auburn. You’ll have the chance to wager on either of these matchups with the promo of your choice from bet365.

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to unlock a bet $5, get $150 guaranteed bonus offer for the Elite Eight or a $1,000 first-bet safety net for either matchup.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Get $150 Elite Eight Promo

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus

$1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NCAAB Early Payout Promo, NCAAB Championship 30% SGP Boost, Bet Boosts Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 30, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Bet365 gives all new users something that pretty much no other legal online sports betting does: a choice. That’s because all new users who register for an account tonight will get to decide between a bet $5, get $150 guaranteed bonus promo or a $1,000 first-bet safety net. While the first offer comes with a 30x guaranteed return in bonus bets, the second offer comes with up to $1,000 in bonus bet backing that will convey after a loss.

Regardless of which offer you choose, you’ll be able to bet on one of a long list of prop bets. If you want to throw down $5 on spreads, moneylines or player prop markets, it won’t matter. Win or lose, you’ll get $150 in bonus bets. You could instead wager $450 on Tennessee to cover the spread or the Spartans and Tigers to go under the total points number. If your bet loses, you’d receive $450 back in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Signing up with bet365 is a straightforward process. Once complete, you’ll get to choose between a bet $5, get $150 bonus offer and a $1,000 first-bet safety net. Here’s how to get in on the action:

Click here and use bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

and use bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Fill out the necessary personal information fields with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Provide an email address.

Create an account password.

Make a $10+ initial deposit.

Head to either Elite Eight game.

Wager $5+ for the $150 guaranteed bonus or up to $1,000 with the first-bet safety net offer.

If you choose the bet and get offer, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets regardless of how your bet settles. You will either earn a cash profit with a win or a second chance in bonus bets with a loss if you select the first-bet safety net.

In-App Promos for the Elite Eight

Bet365 has a ton of additional ways to win big on the Elite Eight. Not only can you find Bet Boosts that offer enhanced odds on featured parlays and same-game parlays, but there are in-app promos as well. You can opt into the NCAAB Championship 30% Same-Game Parlay Profit Boost promo for enhanced odds on your qualifying wager. There’s also an NCAAB Early Payout Promo available that will pay out your pre-live moneyline wager as a win if your team goes up by 15+ points at any point in the game.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.