‘Be careful’: Guardiola gives his response to Capello’s ‘arrogant’ comment amid Man City decline

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola offered a warning then a “big hug” to Fabio Capello in response to the Italian’s comments that the Manchester City manager is arrogant and “ruined” the game in Italy because of his era-defining style of play.

In an interview with Spanish newspaper El Mundo last week, Capello — the former AC Milan, Real Madrid and England coach — said Guardiola’s “arrogance has cost him several Champions League titles” with Bayern Munich and City because “he always wanted to be the protagonist” with his tactics in big games.

Capello followed up by saying Guardiola “has done tremendous damage to football,” especially in Italy, because many teams have copied his approach instead of staying true to their own methods.

When it was put to Guardiola that he had been the subject of criticism from the 78-year-old Capello, his former coach at Roma, the City manager said he was fully aware of the remarks.

“I listen to everything people say about me. Everything,” Guardiola said with a smile. “So be careful. I am (watching) you.”

Guardiola added: “It’s not the first time Mr. Fabio Capello said that. I’m not good enough to ruin Italian football. Italian football is much more important than the way I do it.

“A big hug to Fabio. A big hug.”

Guardiola, who won two Champions League titles with Barcelona and has one with City in nine seasons there, might have more important things to think about than some criticism from a former coach.

City didn’t even get into the round of 16 in the Champions League this season and has no realistic chance of winning a fifth straight Premier League title after a massive dip in form, sparked by injuries to key players like Ballon d’Or winner Rodri.

Instead, City is simply battling to get a top-five finish in the league that should secure a place in next season’s Champions League. The team is in fifth place, two positions and one point ahead of its opponent on Saturday — Brighton.

“It’s not like disappointment to be here, it’s like a challenge,” Guardiola said. “If we are able to achieve that, to qualify for the Champions League, it would be a huge success from my point of view.

“There are seasons that arrive where you have to live that.”

Guardiola said it did not hurt to be watching — instead of being involved in — the Champions League’s last-16 matches over the last couple of weeks. City lost to Real Madrid in the playoffs, having only finished in 22nd place in the revamped 36-team league stage.

“We deserve to be on the sofa with a glass of wine. Hopefully we can do better and qualify next season,” Guardiola said.

