Bayern’s Harry Kane ends 4-game scoring drought with 2 goals against Leverkusen

MUNICH (AP) — Harry Kane ended his four-game scoring drought on Wednesday as he helped Bayern Munich to a comfortable 3-0 win over German rival Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

“We knew the hype around the game and we stayed calm and I stayed calm,” Kane said. “Of course it was nice to score quite early in the game and then to get the second was, yeah, there to top it off. As always we look forward to the next one.”

Kane rewarded Bayern’s good start with a header inside the left post in the ninth minute, beating Nordi Mukiele to reach Michael Olise’s cross

Kane showed his value by working hard, at one stage regaining possession in his own half after he’d lost the ball and launching a counterattack for Olise.

He got his second goal from the penalty spot in the 75th. Edmond Tapsoba conceded the spot kick for holding Kane with both arms, and the England forward duly scored with his 30th successfully taken penalty in a row.

Tapsoba had gone on as a substitute for Leverkusen after Mukiele was sent off with his second yellow card for a careless challenge on Kingsley Coman.

Kane hadn’t scored for Bayern since the team’s 2-1 win at Celtic in the playoffs on Feb. 2.

“From the first minute, I thought the focus was top from everyone,” Kane said.

The England forward has 21 goals in 22 games in the Bundesliga so far this season, with nine of them penalties. His goals against Leverkusen were his eighth and ninth in the Champions League.

Jamal Musiala got the other goal for Bayern on Wednesday.

The return game is in Leverkusen next Tuesday.

“It’s halftime,” Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said. “Nothing’s decided.”

