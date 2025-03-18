Bayern Munich goalkeeper Grohs makes her first start since treatment for tumor

MUNICH (AP) — Goalkeeper Maria-Luisa “Mala” Grohs made the most of her first start for Bayern Munich since returning from…

The 23-year-old Grohs saved a penalty from Lyon’s Lindsey Heaps and went on to make a host of important saves during the teams’ first-leg women’s Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday.

She was unable to prevent Bayern from losing 2-0 to goals from Tabitha Chawinga and Melchie Dumornay, but her performance gives the Bavarian team some hope ahead of the second leg in Lyon on March 26.

“It was really special,” Grohs told broadcaster DAZN after the game. “I’m so happy, also very proud of how I handled the last months. Everything you cannot expect. Ultimately you need to learn everything again, and yes, it was exciting and I was really looking forward to this day. It really felt great to walk out with the girls. The Champions League is always a special atmosphere anyway, and to have family and friends in the stands, yeah, I’m really happy about it.”

Grohs was diagnosed with the tumor in October. Bayern made the diagnosis public the following month and she underwent surgery on her throat in December.

“I had no idea where the journey would lead,” she said in an interview with the Westfälische Nachrichten newspaper last month. “I had no experience with cancer in my immediate circle.”

Grohs worked on her comeback by playing for Bayern’s second team before she got the nod for Tuesday’s match.

“She did exactly what we expected – not to save the penalty of course, but Mala is stable. Mala is a very good goalkeeper,” Bayern coach Alexander Straus said.

