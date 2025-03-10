Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz to miss several weeks with ankle ligament injury

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen’s star attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz is set to be out for several weeks with…

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen’s star attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz is set to be out for several weeks with an ankle ligament injury in a further blow to the team’s already-difficult German title defense.

The 21-year-old Wirtz limped off injured Saturday in a 2-0 loss to Werder Bremen and will now miss Leverkusen’s second-leg game against Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday. Bayern leads 3-0 from the first leg.

“I’m obviously very sorry for Flo,” coach Xabi Alonso said. “Now is a good moment to show that we are a complete team and that we can win without Flo, too. And for him, as well, so that we keep going in the Champions League and that he can play Champions League again this season (after recovering). There is no greater test than tomorrow (against Bayern) without Flo.”

Sporting director Simon Rolfes said the injury to Wirtz’s right ankle “obviously affects us” but added he expects Wirtz to return before the end of the season.

“We know Florian and we know that he will return as soon as possible,” Rolfes said in a statement. “We’re operating on the assumption that he will be back at full fitness for the last stretch of the season.”

The injury comes amid uncertainty over Wirtz’s long-term future at the club. Long-running talks over an extension to Wirtz’s current contract, which runs through 2027, have yet to produce an agreement.

Leverkusen is eight points off Bayern at the top of the Bundesliga after the loss to Bremen meant Alonso’s team missed a chance to cut into Bayern’s lead.

