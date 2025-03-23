Live Radio
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

March 23, 2025, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000
Boston 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000
Toronto 0 0 .000

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000
Cleveland 0 0 .000
Detroit 0 0 .000
Kansas City 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000

West Division

W L Pct GB
Athletics 0 0 .000
Houston 0 0 .000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000
Seattle 0 0 .000
Texas 0 0 .000

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000
Miami 0 0 .000
New York 0 0 .000
Philadelphia 0 0 .000
Washington 0 0 .000

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 0 0 .000
Milwaukee 0 0 .000
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000
St. Louis 0 0 .000
Chicago 0 2 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 2 0 1.000
Arizona 0 0 .000 1
Colorado 0 0 .000 1
San Diego 0 0 .000 1
San Francisco 0 0 .000 1

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up