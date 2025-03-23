All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|—
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|—
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|—
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|1
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|1
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
