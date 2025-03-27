Barcelona’s Dani Olmo picks up apparent muscle injury

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona forward Dani Olmo has picked up a leg injury that could rule him out of…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona forward Dani Olmo has picked up a leg injury that could rule him out of upcoming matches, coach Hansi Flick said after his team’s 3-0 win over Osasuna on Thursday.

Olmo appeared to injure his upper right leg in the first half. The Spanish international walked off the pitch when substituted in the 28th minute after he had made it 2-0 from the penalty spot.

“It is an injury, and now in this schedule two weeks is a lot of matches, so it is not good,” Flick said.

Barcelona hosts Girona on Sunday in the Spanish league, which it leads by three points over Real Madrid. It then visits Atletico Madrid on April 4 with their Copa del Rey semifinal poised 4-4 after the first leg. Then, after facing Real Betis in La Liga, it plays Borussia Dortmund on April 9 in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Olmo joined Barcelona last summer and has provided another option in attack with seven goals and playmaking abilities.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.