Barcelona pair Casadó and Martínez out of Spain’s Nations League squad due to injuries

MADRID (AP) — Midfielder Marc Casadó and central defender Iñigo Martínez are out of Spain’s Nations League quarterfinal because of right knee injuries.

Defending champion Spain visits the Netherlands on Thursday and hosts the return match on Sunday.

Casadó hurt his right knee in Barcelona’s 4-2 win at Atletico Madrid in La Liga on Sunday. He has a ligament injury and “the player is to undergo further tests to ascertain the extent of the injury and subsequent treatment,” Barcelona said.

National coach Luis de la Fuente replaced him with Bayer Leverkusen’s Aleix García on Monday.

Barcelona teammate Martínez has a swollen right knee, though the defender finished the match against Atletico. He has been replaced in the national squad by Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen, a member of Spain’s Under-21 squad.

