Barcelona beats Osasuna 3-0 to extend La Liga lead

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo scored early goals to lead Barcelona to a 3-0 win over Osasuna and extend its lead of the Spanish league on Thursday.

Coach Hansi Flick rested Robert Lewandowski until the final stretch, when the Poland star came on and headed in a cross by fellow substitute Fermin López.

It was Lewandowski’s league-leading 23rd goal of the season.

The game had been originally scheduled for March 8 but was postponed after a first-team doctor of Barcelona died hours before kickoff.

The victory moved Barcelona three points ahead of Real Madrid and seven points ahead of Atletico Madrid with 10 rounds remaining.

Torres culminated a team passing move in the 11th minute when he scored from a low cross by Alejandro Balde.

Frenkie de Jong played Balde clear before the left back found Torres for the striker’s 14th goal of the season across all competitions despite playing most games as a second-half substitute for Lewandowski. Torres also hit the crossbar with a free kick late in the first half.

“I try to make the most of my minutes,” he said. “I don’t consider myself a super sub. I am prepared to play whenever the coach needs me.”

Olmo doubled the lead in the 21st after converting a penalty on a second try that he had earned when fouled by goalkeeper Sergio Herrera. Herrera saved his initial penalty but Olmo made good on a second attempt after Osasuna midfielder Jon Moncayola invaded the area early.

Olmo left the game a few minutes later with an apparent leg injury.

Osasuna’s top scorer Ante Budimir, who came from playing with Croatia, went on for the final half hour but was unable to threaten in attack.

Barcelona extended its unbeaten run in 2025 to 19 straight games across all competitions.

