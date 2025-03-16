Banner dispute delays German soccer game between Bochum and Frankfurt

BOCHUM, Germany (AP) — A dispute over fan banners blocking emergency exits caused kickoff to be delayed by nearly an…

BOCHUM, Germany (AP) — A dispute over fan banners blocking emergency exits caused kickoff to be delayed by nearly an hour in a German Bundesliga game between Bochum and Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

The referee sent both teams back to the locker rooms after attempts to persuade visiting Frankfurt fans to remove the banners from certain areas of the security fence failed. Security staff and representatives of both clubs appeared to be involved in the talks.

If the banners weren’t removed, the game would not be able to take place, a stadium announcement warned the Frankfurt fans, “and that isn’t in your interests or ours.” The announcer said the emergency services were refusing to approve the game taking place.

The game eventually kicked off 50 minutes late after the banners were removed and both teams conducted a second warm-up. Frankfurt won the game 3-1.

Frankfurt is fourth in the Bundesliga and chasing Champions League qualification. Bochum is 16th in the 18-team league and trying to avoid relegation.

It’s not the first time that visiting fans’ banners have caused delays at Bochum. There were similar, though shorter, delays at two games last season.

Bochum had another game with a lengthy delay this season when its goalkeeper was struck by a lighter thrown from the stands in a game at Union Berlin in December. Bochum was awarded a win by a tribunal though appeals against that decision are ongoing.

