Banchero scores 34 points and Magic build a 30-point halftime lead in a 113-93 rout of the Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 34 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, and the Orlando Magic beat the New Orleans Pelicans 113-93 on Thursday night.

Franz Wagner added 27 points, six rebounds and five assists, going 11 for 17 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists. New Orleans also got 17 points from Trey Murphy III.

The Magic took the lead with 9:24 left in the first quarter and did not relinquish it. It was 68-38 by halftime, with Banchero racking up 24 points and Wagner 20. It was the first time since detailed play-by-play began being kept in 1996-97 that two Orlando players scored at least 20 points in the first half.

Takeaways

Magic: Orlando delivered a clean offensive performance in a game it needed to strengthen its playoff positioning. The Magic shot 51.8% from the field and committed just eight turnovers. Orlando’s starting forwards, Banchero and Wagner, shot a combined 25 of 39 from the field.

Pelicans: New Orleans scored just 15 points in the second quarter on 5-for-18 shooting to fall behind by 30 at the break.

Key moment

Banchero’s behind-the-back dribble into a Euro step in traffic for a layup gave the Magic a 47-30 lead in the second quarter.

Key stat

At one point, Banchero and Wagner had made a combined 15-for-16 shots from the field.

Up next

The Magic visit Minnesota on Friday. The Pelicans will visit the Spurs on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

