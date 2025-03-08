Bam Adebayo fined $50,000 by NBA for making contact with and using profanity toward a referee

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Saturday for making inappropriate…

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Saturday for making inappropriate contact with and directing profanity toward a referee.

Adebayo’s actions came after the conclusion of the Heat’s 106-104 loss to Minnesota on Friday, when he missed a 3-point attempt that would have won the game.

Minnesota’s Julius Randle leaped to contest the shot and Adebayo ended up falling to the court after the shot. The NBA determined Saturday that referees were correct in not calling a foul, saying in its Last 2 Minutes report there was only marginal contact on the attempt and further contact came after the ball had already been released.

