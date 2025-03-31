Avalanche sign forward Taylor Makar, the younger brother of Cale Makar, to 1-year, entry-level deal

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche signed forward Taylor Makar, the younger brother of defenseman Cale Makar, to a one-year,…

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche signed forward Taylor Makar, the younger brother of defenseman Cale Makar, to a one-year, entry-level deal on Monday.

Taylor Makar will join the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League on an amateur tryout for the rest of the season. He joins the organization after scoring 18 goals and recording 12 assists in 38 games for the University of Maine.

The 24-year-old Makar was a seventh-round pick by Colorado in 2021. His brother, Cale, leads all NHL defensemen this season in points (84), goals (27) and assists (57). He became the third-fastest defenseman to reach 400 points in February.

Cale Makar, 26, was the fourth overall pick by the Avalanche in 2017.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.