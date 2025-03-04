AUTO RACING: NASCAR moves to Arizona after Bell earns his second straight win

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Shriners Children’s 500 Site: Avondale, Arizona. Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2:05 p.m., qualifying, 3:10 p.m.;…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Shriners Children’s 500

Site: Avondale, Arizona.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2:05 p.m., qualifying, 3:10 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Phoenix Raceway.

Race distance: 312 laps, 312 miles.

Last year: Starting from the 13th spot, Christopher Bell pulled away from the pack with 20 laps to go earning him his first win of the season.

Last race: Bell secured his second consecutive win, holding off Daytona 500 champ Byron and passing Busch with five laps to go.

Next race: March 16, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

GOVX 200

Site: Avondale, Arizona.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11:35 a.m., qualifying, 12:40 p.m., race, 5 p.m. (CW).

Track: Phoenix Raceway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 200 miles.

Last year: Chandler Smith earned his second career win after Justin Allgaier crashed out of the lead with only five laps to go.

Last race: Connor Zilisch held off the field in a comeback victory, giving him his second career win.

Next race: March 15, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Kyle Busch pulled away from Stewart Friesen in the final seconds for a photo-finish win, earning him his 67th series victory.

Next race: March 14, Las Vegas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lando Norris claimed his first world championship in Abu Dhabi, ending Max Verstappen’s four-year winning streak.

Next race: March 16, Melbourne, Australia.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Two-time defending champ Alex Palou battled his way past Newgarden and Dixon to win the season opener.

Next race: March 23, Thermal, California.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals

Site: Gainesville, Florida.

Track: Gainesville Raceway.

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Next event: March 21-23, Chandler, Arizona.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

World of Outlaws Dega Duel

Site: Eastaboga, Alabama.

Track: Talladega Short Track.

World of Outlaws Black Ice Brawl

Site: Columbus, Mississippi.

Track: Magnolia Motor Speedway.

Next events: March 14-15 Maryville, Tennessee & Kennedale, Texas.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.