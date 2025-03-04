AUTO RACING: NASCAR moves to Arizona after Bell earns his second straight win

All Times Eastern
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Shriners Children’s 500
Site: Avondale, Arizona.
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2:05 p.m., qualifying, 3:10 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (FS1).
Track: Phoenix Raceway.
Race distance: 312 laps, 312 miles.
Last year: Starting from the 13th spot, Christopher Bell pulled away from the pack with 20 laps to go earning him his first win of the season.
Last race: Bell secured his second consecutive win, holding off Daytona 500 champ Byron and passing Busch with five laps to go.
Next race: March 16, Las Vegas.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
GOVX 200
Site: Avondale, Arizona.
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 11:35 a.m., qualifying, 12:40 p.m., race, 5 p.m. (CW).
Track: Phoenix Raceway.
Race distance: 200 laps, 200 miles.
Last year: Chandler Smith earned his second career win after Justin Allgaier crashed out of the lead with only five laps to go.
Last race: Connor Zilisch held off the field in a comeback victory, giving him his second career win.
Next race: March 15, Las Vegas.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES
Last race: Kyle Busch pulled away from Stewart Friesen in the final seconds for a photo-finish win, earning him his 67th series victory.
Next race: March 14, Las Vegas.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA ONE
Last race: Lando Norris claimed his first world championship in Abu Dhabi, ending Max Verstappen’s four-year winning streak.
Next race: March 16, Melbourne, Australia.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
INDYCAR
Last race: Two-time defending champ Alex Palou battled his way past Newgarden and Dixon to win the season opener.
Next race: March 23, Thermal, California.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals
Site: Gainesville, Florida.
Track: Gainesville Raceway.
Race distance: 1/4 mile.
Next event: March 21-23, Chandler, Arizona.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
World of Outlaws Dega Duel
Site: Eastaboga, Alabama.
Track: Talladega Short Track.
World of Outlaws Black Ice Brawl
Site: Columbus, Mississippi.
Track: Magnolia Motor Speedway.
Next events: March 14-15 Maryville, Tennessee & Kennedale, Texas.
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars
